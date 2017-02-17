Dr. William Leonetti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Leonetti, DPM
Dr. William Leonetti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Arizona Foot & Ankle Care PC3201 W Peoria Ave Ste A200, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 843-3277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I broke both ankles, 18 months apart. Dr. Leonetti managed the initial stabilization and then the surgeries to reattach the tendons. He did such a good job that I am now taking Tai Chi and doing all the movements. His office runs well, his staff are friendly and competent. Most important, Dr. Leonetti exudes competence along with a genuine caring for his patients. I've sent my wife and several friends to him and all have thanked me for introducing them--what better recommendation?
About Dr. William Leonetti, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonetti speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonetti.
