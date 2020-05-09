Overview

Dr. William Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Lehman works at Carolina Orthopedic Sgy Assocs in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC and Lancaster, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.