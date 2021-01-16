Dr. William Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Consultants of Atlanta PC3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30339 Directions (404) 351-2220Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Eye Center of Central Georgia1429 Oglethorpe St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-7061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Buckhead3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 350-1425Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
Family Eye Care of Milledgeville111 Fieldstone Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
After the trauma of an unsuccessful cataract surgery, I was referred to Dr. Barry Lee. Although initially I remained skeptical about further surgery, Dr. lee and his staff quickly calmed my fears with their caring and professional manner. I had another surgery to repair some of the damage, and I am pleased to say the results have exceeded my expectations. I would highly recommend Dr. Lee to anyone that has had a negative experience with another eye doctor. He truly is compassionate, caring, and experienced.
About Dr. William Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366406787
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis Med Center
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Spartanburg Regional Med Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.