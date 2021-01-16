Overview

Dr. William Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Eye Consultants Of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Macon, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.