Dr. William Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Texas - Galveston and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
1
Colorado Kidney Care4545 E 9th Ave Ste 150, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0617
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in the PSL in Denver and had kidney failure during surgery for bone cancer related hip failure. Dr. Lee took great interest in my case and assured me that I was reasonably certain of regaining my kidney function unlike other nephrologists who saw me and prepared me to face a life on dialysis. He sent me home to WY for continuing dialysis with his "crystal ball view" that I would be off dialysis in 2-4 weeks. I was released from dialysis in 2.5 weeks. It was reassuring to have this occur with my ongoing recovery from hip replacement and bone marrow cancer treatment. 5 stars is not enough.
About Dr. William Lee, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Mandarin
- 1033194733
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas - Galveston
- Internal Medicine
