Dr. William Leavitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Leavitt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Leavitt works at
Locations
Engemann Student Health Center1031 W 34th St, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (213) 740-5344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leavitt?
Dr. Leavitt is highly knowledgeable about the entire range of health problems. For me, he successfully treated colds, infections, and even a serious gastrointestinal problem during my time as a student. Not only is he a leading expert, he takes time to listen and examine thoroughly even though it may take much of the time allotted for the appointment. You can tell that he cares about his patients. As far as I know, he sees patients only in the USC Engemann Student Health Clinic.
About Dr. William Leavitt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1588774988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavitt works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
