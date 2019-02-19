Dr. William Lazenby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazenby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lazenby, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lazenby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lazenby works at
Locations
-
1
Getachew Hagos MD619 S 8th St Ste 301, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 229-6072
-
2
Surgical Clinic of Griffin-spalding PC220 W College St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 233-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazenby?
Dr. Lazenby put in a neck catheter and a fistula in me on the same day. I never felt any pain, and, three weeks later, there have been no complications. He took the time to talk to me so that I knew exactly what was going on with each surgery as well as what to expect afterwards. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. William Lazenby, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245286376
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- Ny City Hosp/Cornell
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazenby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazenby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazenby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazenby works at
Dr. Lazenby has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazenby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazenby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazenby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazenby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazenby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.