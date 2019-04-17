Overview

Dr. William Lawson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lawson works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.