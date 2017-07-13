Dr. William Lavigne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavigne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lavigne, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lavigne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Lavigne works at
Locations
-
1
William E Lavigne MD PC2100 Central Ave Ste 2B, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 737-5939
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. William Lavigne has been my doctor for years. He is a fine gentleman and an excellent physician.
About Dr. William Lavigne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1083891311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavigne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavigne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavigne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavigne works at
Dr. Lavigne has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavigne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavigne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavigne.
