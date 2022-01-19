Dr. William Lasswell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasswell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lasswell, MD
Dr. William Lasswell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Indian River Medical Center1000 36th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-4311
Diabetes and Endocrine Associates of the Treasure Coast LLC2835 20th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Very nice staff and the doctors are great. I’m not sure why others have been so negative, they are doing their best
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093898546
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Brown Medical School
Dr. Lasswell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasswell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasswell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasswell works at
Dr. Lasswell has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasswell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lasswell speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasswell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasswell.
