Dr. William Largen, MD
Overview
Dr. William Largen, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Largen works at
Locations
LowCountry Infectious Diseases1300 Hospital Dr Ste 230, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 931-4988
Lowcountry Infectious Diseases1938 Charlie Hall Blvd Unit B, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 944-6186Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Georgia Eye Institute1520 Old Trolley Rd Ste 101, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 931-4992
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Largen was very thorough, helpful and it was clear that he has great expertise in his field. He showed a genuine interest in my case and he made a great impression.
About Dr. William Largen, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Largen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Largen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Largen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Largen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Largen.
