Dr. Lapenna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lapenna, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lapenna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.
Dr. Lapenna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Borgess Cardiology Group1717 Shaffer St Ste 232, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-5050
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Promed1722 Shaffer St Ste 1, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-3963
-
3
Borgess Womens Health3035 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, MI 49015 Directions (269) 565-9100
- 4 11320 S M 43 Hwy Ste 2, Delton, MI 49046 Directions (269) 226-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lapenna?
Dr. William Lapenna was kind, Understandable, knowledgeable, gracious, and met my concerns efficiently. Dr. Lapenna allowed me to give my opinion. I was very satisfied with the interchange and would recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. William Lapenna, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154302347
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Spectrum Health - Blodgett Hospital
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapenna works at
Dr. Lapenna has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapenna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.