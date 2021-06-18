Dr. William Lao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Lao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Lao works at
Locations
Plastic210 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (929) 505-2060Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
William Lao, MD Plastic Surgery905 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (929) 505-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lao did my liposuction and he was the best! Very attentive, knew what I wanted and gave me results that I am very happy with. His staff is very attentive and I will be going to him for any future procedures.
About Dr. William Lao, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Chinese and Japanese
- 1083874259
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lao speaks Chinese and Japanese.
