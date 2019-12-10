Dr. Lanzinger Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lanzinger Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lanzinger Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH.
Locations
Akron General Orthopedics224 W Exchange St Ste 440, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-1980
Partners Physician Group1946 TOWN PARK BLVD, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-2663
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lazinger operated on my hand and saved my thumb after an accident. He was knowledgeable, expert and skilled. He explained my condition to my family thoroughly and clearly.
About Dr. William Lanzinger Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1003981358
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanzinger Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanzinger Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanzinger Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanzinger Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanzinger Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanzinger Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanzinger Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanzinger Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.