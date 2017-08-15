Overview

Dr. William Langhorne III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.



Dr. Langhorne III works at Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute And Cardiology Consultants in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Jay, FL, Brewton, AL and Gulf Breeze, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.