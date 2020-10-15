See All Family Doctors in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. William Lampard, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Lampard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Lampard works at William Lampard MD in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William Lampard MD
    1609 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-6558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Based on 11 ratings
    Oct 15, 2020
    I had my first visit with Dr. Lampard today. The office staff were friendly, efficient, and VERY focused on keeping the doors, chairs & countertops sanitized after every patient (limit 2 at a time, due to Covid). When I got to meet Dr. Lampard, I found him to be a warm, down-to-earth, caring & sincere person. He listened when I talked, he checked my thyroid, spleen, & liver, which I don't think ANY Dr. has done to me before. Overall, I was VERY impressed & would HIGHLY recommend him AND his wonderful staff
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Lampard, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861429920
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Sask/McMaster University
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lampard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lampard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lampard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lampard works at William Lampard MD in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lampard’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

