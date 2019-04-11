Overview

Dr. William Laird, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Laird works at Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Ennis, TX, Flower Mound, TX, Irving, TX, Longview, TX, Lufkin, TX, McKinney, TX, Mt Pleasant, TX, Sulphur Springs, TX, Tyler, TX and Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Murmur and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.