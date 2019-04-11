Dr. William Laird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Laird, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Laird, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Laird works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Heart Specialist Rockwall1005 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 241, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 682-3314Monday1:30pm - 4:00pmThursday1:30pm - 4:00pm
-
2
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston7400 Fannin St Ste 1130, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (281) 805-3583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Pediatric Cardiology Associates of Houston11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3584Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Pediatric Heart Specialist Ennis805 S Clay St, Ennis, TX 75119 Directions (972) 634-3108
-
5
Pediatric Heart Specialist Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 225, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 634-3099
-
6
Pediatric Heart Specialist Irving7200 State Highway 161 Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 634-3112
-
7
Pediatric Heart Specialist Longview #1707 Hollybrook Dr Fl 2, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (972) 634-3106
-
8
Pediatric Heart Specialist Longview #2818 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (972) 634-3114
-
9
Pediatric Heart Specialist Lufkin205 Gene Samford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (972) 634-3105
-
10
Pediatric Heart Specialist McKinney8080 State Highway 121 Ste 110A, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 634-3110
-
11
Pediatric Heart Specialist Mt. Pleasant2001 N Jefferson Ave, Mt Pleasant, TX 75455 Directions (972) 634-3115
-
12
Pediatric Heart Specialist Sulphur Springs113 Airport Rd Ste 200, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (972) 694-9527
-
13
Pediatric Heart Specialist Tyler1000 E 5th St Ste 100, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (972) 634-3109Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
14
Pediatric Heart Specialist Waxahachie1305 W Jefferson St Ste 115, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 634-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laird?
Dr. Laird Jr. has been my son's cardiologist since birth. BEST Dr. we've ever worked with from being on Medicaid through job change insurances and no insurance at all at our most difficult period. He takes the time to hear all concerns and explains everything in full detail to make sure you are aware of what's going on. My son's almost 15 now and we trust him with his life. Very hard to say these days. No regrets at all, we love Dr. Laird and his staff.
About Dr. William Laird, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306834023
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laird has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laird accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laird works at
Dr. Laird has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Murmur and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laird on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laird speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laird. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laird.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.