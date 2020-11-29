Overview

Dr. William Lafferty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital.



Dr. Lafferty works at Usha Thomas MD PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.