Dr. William Kwan, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Kwan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Kwan works at
Locations
William H Kwan Dpm Inc125 Parrot Ln, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 584-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwan?
I rated him excellent in every question listed. I had a moderate foot injury and had to be off work for 6 months. I did everything he told me to do to help myself heal right, and it healed up great. I have had no problems with my foot at all! Dr. and Mrs. Kwan are great!
About Dr. William Kwan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1710097191
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwan has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwan speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwan.
