Dr. Kutzera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Kutzera, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kutzera, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Kutzera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family First Medical Center and Pharmacy13403 Volvo Way, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 500-3764
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kutzera?
About Dr. William Kutzera, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1053316273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutzera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kutzera works at
Dr. Kutzera speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutzera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutzera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutzera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutzera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.