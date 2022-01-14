Dr. William Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kuo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Carondelet Medical Group - Irvington4790 S Calle Santa Cruz, Tucson, AZ 85714 Directions (520) 777-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best urologist, great MD, wonderful person
About Dr. William Kuo, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1760487706
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
- University Of Tx Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Houston
- Urology
