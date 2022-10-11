Dr. William Kuhn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kuhn, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kuhn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Practice311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 550, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-8582
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Care Partners
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wish he was still in the area.
About Dr. William Kuhn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Broken Neck and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
