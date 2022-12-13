Overview

Dr. William Kuhel, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univerity Of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kuhel works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.