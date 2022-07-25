Overview

Dr. William Kufs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.