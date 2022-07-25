Dr. William Kufs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kufs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kufs, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kufs, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6 Care Ln, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-7625
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Kufs’ care for about six years following two valve replacements and three by-passes. I cannot say enough good things about him and the entire Saratoga Cardiology team. In addition to being a excellent cardiologist, who is well-informed on recent developments, Dr. Kufs is an exceptional communicator. No question goes unanswered concerning a patient’s condition, treatment and meds. I appreciate how pro-active he is about testing for possible problems before they become serious ones. His nurses and PAs are great. So are the receptionists and lab technicians. The wonderful Coumadin Clinic staff is also fantastic. I highly recommend Saratoga Cardiology. And, since I have so many characters remaining to use, I’ll add that appointments are ALWAYS within 15 minutes of on-time and if you leave a message, you usually receive a reply the same day—it does, of course, depend upon what time you leave your message.
About Dr. William Kufs, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013985878
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kufs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kufs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kufs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kufs has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kufs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kufs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kufs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kufs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kufs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.