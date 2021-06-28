Overview

Dr. William Kubricht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.



Dr. Kubricht works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.