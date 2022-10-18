Dr. Kubaska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Kubaska, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Kubaska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Rose Internal Medicine & Diabetes4545 E 9th Ave Ste 370, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 320-7340
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kubaska and his Physician Assistan Shion Harrison and all the staff members at Dr. Kubaska's offices are incredibly kind and caring.
About Dr. William Kubaska, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548345101
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubaska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubaska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubaska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubaska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubaska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.