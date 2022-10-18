See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. William Kubaska, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (32)
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. William Kubaska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Kubaska works at Rose Internal Medicine/Diabetes in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Internal Medicine & Diabetes
    4545 E 9th Ave Ste 370, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 320-7340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Kubaska and his Physician Assistan Shion Harrison and all the staff members at Dr. Kubaska's offices are incredibly kind and caring.
    — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. William Kubaska, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548345101
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Colorado
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
