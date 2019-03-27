Overview

Dr. William Kriegel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Kriegel works at Peachtree Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.