Dr. William Kreisl, MD
Dr. William Kreisl, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 426-3876
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154661494
- NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
