Overview

Dr. William Kozak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Connellsville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Highlands Hospital and Uniontown Hospital.



Dr. Kozak works at Highlands Medical in Connellsville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.