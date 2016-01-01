Dr. William Kostis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kostis, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kostis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Philadelphia Genl Hospital
Dr. Kostis works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Kostis, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Genl Hospital
- Brooklyn Cumberland Mc
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kostis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kostis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kostis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kostis works at
Dr. Kostis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.