Dr. William Kortum III, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kortum III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 3414 Moss St Ste A, Lafayette, LA 70507 Directions (337) 235-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Kortum III, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1225156151
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Kortum III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kortum III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortum III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortum III.
