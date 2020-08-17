Dr. William Kole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kole, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kole, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Pontiac General Hospital.
Locations
Chronic Pain Consultants PC43401 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 488-3636Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pontiac General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Answered all my questions throughly, explained things throughly, and didn’t rush my appointments.
About Dr. William Kole, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174587380
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- 1994
- 1991
- Wayne State Univ Som
- 1985
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kole has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.