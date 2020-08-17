Overview

Dr. William Kole, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Pontiac General Hospital.



Dr. Kole works at Chronic Pain Consultants in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.