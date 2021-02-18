Dr. William Kokotos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokotos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kokotos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Kokotos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
Great rapport with the patient. Went over, in detail, with my CAT scan. He instills great confidence in his patient. I am very grateful and comforted as his patient. Terrific physician.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386626687
- Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
- NYU Med Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Kokotos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kokotos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokotos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokotos has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokotos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kokotos speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokotos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokotos.
