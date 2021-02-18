See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Garden City, NY
Dr. William Kokotos, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Kokotos, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Kokotos works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 663-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Feb 18, 2021
    Great rapport with the patient. Went over, in detail, with my CAT scan. He instills great confidence in his patient. I am very grateful and comforted as his patient. Terrific physician.
    Arthur Boodaghian — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. William Kokotos, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1386626687
    Education & Certifications

    Nyu Medical Center University Hospital
    NYU Med Center
    NYU Langone Medical Center
    New York University School of Medicine
    New York University
    Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kokotos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokotos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokotos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kokotos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kokotos works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kokotos’s profile.

    Dr. Kokotos has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokotos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokotos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokotos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokotos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokotos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

