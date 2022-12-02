See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. William Koenig, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Koenig, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Koenig works at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery
    973 E East Ave, Rochester, NY 14607

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Highland Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I am 3 weeks post op breast aug with Dr. Koenig and I could not be happier. The entire experience was nothing but smooth, stress free and informative. He was transparent from start to finish and answered any questions I had right away. His expert opinion on size was spot on! When it came to surgery day, the entire staff was so nice and accommodating, it was such a quick procedure and I felt I was in great hands. The after care has also been outstanding- two hand written cards were sent to me thanking me, all emails or phone calls immediately answered. I love my results and I would do over it again with him and this practice in a heartbeat!! If your thinking about… DO IT!
    About Dr. William Koenig, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043259443
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Koenig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koenig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koenig works at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Koenig’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

