Dr. William Koeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Koeck, MD
Overview
Dr. William Koeck, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Koeck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Office1434 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 704-4199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koeck?
William koeck in by far the greatest spine surgeon that has helped me with my situation not only has he fixed my scoliosis problem but was also willing to help me through my military enlistment with a medical evaluation stating my obsolete condition. I really recommend Dr.koeck to anyone who has a scoliosis problem.
About Dr. William Koeck, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1982878195
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med-Tx Chldns Hosp
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koeck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koeck works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Koeck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.