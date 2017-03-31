Overview

Dr. William Ko, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ko works at Arizona Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Show Low, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.