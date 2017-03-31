See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. William Ko, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Ko, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Ko, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Ko works at Arizona Dermatology in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Show Low, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yulia Khan, MD
Dr. Yulia Khan, MD
10 (21)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
10 (101)
View Profile
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
8 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    2224 W Northern Ave Ste D300, Phoenix, AZ 85021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-1449
  2. 2
    Arizona Skin & Laser Therapy Institute
    4835 E Cactus Rd Ste 155, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 996-3050
  3. 3
    Evergreen Hospice and Palliative Care
    1500 S White Mountain Rd Ste 401, Show Low, AZ 85901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 537-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bacillaceae Infections Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinomas With Milia and Coarse, Sparse Hair Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Contour Alteration Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Measles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Measles
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ko?

    Mar 31, 2017
    Outstanding dermatologist! Always caring and courteous he used the most advanced techniques/medicines to assure the best care.
    tempe, az — Mar 31, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Ko, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Ko, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ko to family and friends

    Dr. Ko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Ko, MD.

    About Dr. William Ko, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841230976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ko has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Ko, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.