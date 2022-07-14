Overview

Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Knudson Jr works at Andrew, John, MD in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.