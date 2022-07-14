Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knudson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Podiatric Care of Northern Virginia224D Cornwall St NW Ste 102, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 777-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Knudson and Manager Sarah are the best and so thoughtful! The care was terrific. And now, even though I moved out of town, they still help me refurbish my orthotic inserts, out of the kindness of their hearts. And with the most excellent results! Without their help, I wouldn't still be hiking and running.
About Dr. William Knudson Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1083608814
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knudson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knudson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knudson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knudson Jr has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Hammer Toe Repair and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knudson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Knudson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knudson Jr.
