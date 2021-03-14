Dr. William Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Knapp, MD
Dr. William Knapp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
PHI of Buckhead95 Collier Rd NW Ste 2065, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Best Cardiac Doctor ever. Had my heart attack in 1989. It has been 32 years and because of him I am still going strong!! Mike Walsh
About Dr. William Knapp, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1548269053
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.