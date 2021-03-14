Overview

Dr. William Knapp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Knapp works at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.