Dr. William Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. William Klein, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Ourhealth Physicians Group of Ohio LLC11568 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 964-0830
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
I have been a patient of Dr. Klein since 2010. He is very receptive to any and all issues that may arise in my health. He has always sent me to the best specialists in the area and followed up immediatley with any tests that I had to have done. The most recent was a CAT scan that was done on the Sat. of Memorial Day weekend. I didnt expect to get anything until Tuesday, yet the reading appeared in my "My Chart" page on Sunday. The only doc I know of to read results on a holiday.
About Dr. William Klein, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922007590
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.