Overview

Dr. William Kizer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Betsy Johnson Hospital, Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Kizer works at CARY UROLOGY PA in Cary, NC with other offices in Dunn, NC and Clinton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.