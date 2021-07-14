See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. William Kivett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Kivett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arizona.

Dr. Kivett works at Pasadena Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic surgery, hand surgery, dermatology
    473 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 792-2378
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection
Dermatitis
Cold Sore
Herpes Simplex Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 14, 2021
    I had a surgery to remove a cyst on my occipital area. Dr. Kivett and Nina are very kind, knowledgeable and professional. They're very caring and detail oriented. I felt very calm and comfortable under their care. I strongly recommend them anyone who needs to see a dermatologist. Thank you so much to Dr. Kivett and Nina!
    Chris S Kahng — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. William Kivett, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235175902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    • Stanford University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kivett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kivett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kivett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kivett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kivett works at Pasadena Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kivett’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kivett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kivett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kivett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kivett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

