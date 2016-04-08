Dr. Kittleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Kittleman, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kittleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Taylor, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kittleman works at
Locations
Eye Associates of Central Texas603 Mallard Ln, Taylor, TX 76574 Directions (512) 244-1991Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Round Rock Office2120 Round Rock Ave Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-1991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kittleman since about 2007 or 2008 for an annual routine eye exam. However, last October I placed a phone call to his answering service during the weekend because my left eye started developing retina problems. He quickly called me back and arranged an appointment with a retina specialist. After my retina surgery, I went back to Dr. Kittleman for cataract surgeries on both eyes. My vision is now 20/20.
About Dr. William Kittleman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
