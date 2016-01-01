See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Augusta, GA
Dr. William Kitchens, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. William Kitchens, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Grady Mem Hosp, General Surgery Grady Mem Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year

Dr. Kitchens works at University Cardiothoracic Surgery in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    University Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1348 Walton Way Ste 5700, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 774-7012

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Pulmonary Embolism
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Pulmonary Embolism
Varicose Veins

Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Bone Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gastric Ulcer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Osteosarcoma
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. William Kitchens, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    English
    1932269479
    Education & Certifications

    Grady Mem Hosp, General Surgery Grady Mem Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Grady Memorial Hospital
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kitchens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kitchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kitchens works at University Cardiothoracic Surgery in Augusta, GA.

    Dr. Kitchens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

