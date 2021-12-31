Dr. William Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kirkpatrick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Rothman Orthopaedics - Bryn Mawr, PA825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (800) 764-9183
Rothman Institute - Bryn Mawr925 Chesternut St Fl 6, Media, PA 19063 Directions (267) 339-3500
Rothman Institute - Newtown Square3855 West Chester Pike Ste 340, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (267) 339-3500
Rothman Recon Ortho Associates2 Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (800) 321-9999
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kirkpatrick replaced my wrist over 24+ years ago. He was very sensitive and concerned about my pain, future outcome, etc. He spent a lot of extra time trying to make sure things went right in surgery and in my after care. He had concerns about future arthritis and mobility. I have none. The wrist is my dominant one and I have no issues at all. He was the perfect fit when I needed it.
- Thos Jeff University Hospital
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Mercy Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Harvard University
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
