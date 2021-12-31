See All Hand Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. William Kirkpatrick, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (83)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Kirkpatrick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Kirkpatrick works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Media, PA, Newtown Square, PA and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rothman Orthopaedics - Bryn Mawr, PA
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 764-9183
  2. 2
    Rothman Institute - Bryn Mawr
    925 Chesternut St Fl 6, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 339-3500
  3. 3
    Rothman Institute - Newtown Square
    3855 West Chester Pike Ste 340, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 339-3500
  4. 4
    Rothman Recon Ortho Associates
    2 Novacare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Kirkpatrick, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497799431
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thos Jeff University Hospital
    Residency
    • U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    83 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

