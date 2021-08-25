Overview

Dr. William Kirby, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kirby works at Simon Williamson Clinic NEU in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.