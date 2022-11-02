Overview

Dr. William King, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. King works at Kantor Nephrology Consultants, Ltd in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.