Dr. William Kimmerly, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kimmerly, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
North Atlanta Urgent Care2045 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
Peachtree Orthopedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
As a physician myself, I can offer nothing but good reviews for Dr Kimmerly. He is very personable with an excellent bed side manner and a willingness to discuss your diagnostic and treatment options in detail. While speed of service may not be optimal in todays medical system, Dr Kimmerly will do everything in his power to move your treatment expeditiously.
About Dr. William Kimmerly, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
- Emory University
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
