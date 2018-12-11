Overview

Dr. William Kim, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Med Catholic U, Seoul.



Dr. Kim works at Arthritis Medical Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.