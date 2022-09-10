See All General Dentists in Palm Bay, FL
Dr. William Keyes, DMD

Dentistry
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
Dr. William Keyes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palm Bay, FL. 

Dr. Keyes works at Berube, Andre J DMD in Palm Bay, FL with other offices in Merritt Island, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Berube, Andre J DMD
    5240 Babcock St NE Ste 205, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 722-2193
  2. 2
    Merritt Island Family Dentistry
    190 S Sykes Creek Pkwy Ste 2, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 428-2405

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Composite Fillings
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning
Composite Fillings
Dental Bridge
Dental Cleaning

Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 10, 2022
    I discovered this office by a new patient coupon ad. The office was able to set a new patient appointment within the week. The entire staff were so kind and amazing - Dr. Keyes explained everything regarding my dental health after the exam - he is clearly a caring doctor and provides information recommended for your health but does not try to push a patient into any procedure just for money. I have never been to a dentist office who has cared for the entire medical health of the patient - my blood pressure was taken, and the doctor found my pressure was high and recommended that I make an appointment with my primary care doctor to follow up. I haven't been consistent with physician appointments and thanks to Dr. Keyes, I have set an appointment with my doctor regarding my potential high blood pressure. Very grateful that an ad has led me to such a wonderful and caring dental office!
    Nancy — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. William Keyes, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1710140702
