Overview

Dr. William Kestenberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kestenberg works at Beaumont Medical Center Dearborn in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.