Dr. William Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Kessler, MD
Overview
Dr. William Kessler, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Kessler works at
Locations
-
1
Office1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 459-8753Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
My visit to Dr Kessler was not planned but he immediately made me feel at ease about my heart surgery. He was confident, calm and honest about everything. The surgery went very well and my recovery has been very good. I would trust him with the lives of any of my family members at any time. He's the best.
About Dr. William Kessler, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013925585
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.